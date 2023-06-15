NZD/USD gains the 100-day SMA amid soft Dollar

- The NZD/USD jumped to 0.6235 and trades above the 20,100, and 200-day SMAs.
- US Jobless Claims for the first week of June came in above expectations.
- New Zealand confirmed it entered into a technical recession.
In Thursday’s session, the Kiwi gained further traction to jump above the 100-day SMA as the US Dollar weakened post Jobless Claims and Retail Sales. In that sense, US bond yields are falling while US stocks are rising reflecting a positive market environment and applying further pressure on the USD. On the other hand, the NZD managed to clear losses after weak Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from New Zealand.
Investors assess Fed decision after Jobless Claims data
The recent data from the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales from May (MoM) experienced a growth of 0.3% compared to the previous reading versus the 0.1% decline expected. On the other hand, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending June 9 totalled 262K, surpassing expectations of 249K.
Despite the hawkish tone of Wednesday’s monetary policy statement from the Fed, US bond yields declined following the data as a weak labor market may reduce the pressure from Fed officials to continue to hike rates. It's worth noticing that Chair Powell stated that the labour market remains robust and that is the main engine of the US economy. That being said, the 2,5 and 10-year yields all saw declines, with the latter falling sharply to 3.72%, seeing a 1.60% contraction, and making the USD lose interest.
On the other hand, the NZD managed to shrug off weak-GDP-related losses. The report showed that the economy contracted by 0.1% QoQ in Q1, pointing to a technical recession after showing two consecutive quarterly contractions.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the bulls clearly have the upperhand in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above its midline with a positive slope while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints rising green bars suggesting a strong bullish momentum.
In case the pair continues to move upwards, resistance levels can be found at around 0.6250, followed by the 0.6280 area and the psychological mark at 0.6300. On the other hand, supports line up at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6220 and below at the 20 and 200-day SMA at 0.6150 and 0.6111, respectively.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6235
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.6206
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6113
|Daily SMA50
|0.6179
|Daily SMA100
|0.6224
|Daily SMA200
|0.615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6236
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6026
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
