NZD/USD flirts with 19-week top around 0.7200 on upbeat sentiment, weaker USD

- NZD/USD grinds higher after refreshing four-month peak, six-day uptrend.
- Carry trade, firmer equities and US Treasury yields’ retreat favor pair buyers.
- ANZ rate change, UK-NZ free trade deal add to the bullish bias.
- Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
NZD/USD edges higher around multi-day top close to 0.7200 during early Thursday morning in Asia. Alike other major currency pairs, the quote also cheers broad US dollar weakness, in addition to the carry trade opportunity that has been applauded of late.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a six-day south-run near the lowest levels in three weeks, flashing 93.60 level by the end of Wednesday’s North American session. The greenback gauge failed to benefit from the tapering signals from Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles as equities rallied on firmer earnings and the Treasury yields also softened after refreshing the multi-day top.
That said, Wall Street benchmarks gained upside momentum amid strong Q3 reports from the industry leaders like Tesla and chatters over US stimulus passage. The same exerted pressure on the 10-year Treasury yields around 1.66%, up 2.6 basis points (bps), following the bond yields’ run-up to the five-month high.
On the other hand, the Fed policymaker Quarles said, per Reuters, “Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be "premature" to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year.”
It’s worth observing that Evergrande’s failure to seal the asset sale deal with Hopson Development Holdings and fears that China’s economy is gradually losing momentum probe NZD/USD bulls, despite being ignored so far.
Above all, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate hike gives rise to the carry and backs the NZD/USD bulls. Though, fears surrounding the virus-led activity restrictions’ impact on the jobs seem to poke the RBNZ hawks even as the September inflation figures came in strong earlier in the week.
Additionally, the recent news suggesting higher interest rates for the housing loan consumers, raised by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) also propelled the RBNZ towards another rate hike. Furthermore, the news relating to the UK and New Zealand’s (NZ) agreement over a free trade deal adds to the NZD/USD strength.
“NZ stands a better chance than most to be able to keep inflation expectations anchored. That in turn speaks to FX markets focusing on carry, not high inflation. A higher NZD will also help tame inflation; that reward “should” go to those who are proactive,” said the ANZ.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events will highlight risk catalysts as crucial factors to watch for fresh impulse ahead of the US session when the weekly jobless claims and monthly housing data may entertain traders.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of September’s top surrounding 0.7170 enables NZD/USD bulls to aim for May’s peak near 0.7320. However, overbought RSI conditions may probe the advances with intermediate pullbacks.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7199
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63%
|Today daily open
|0.7154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.7009
|Daily SMA100
|0.7022
|Daily SMA200
|0.7101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7173
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7079
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7078
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.