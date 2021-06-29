NZD/USD falls below 0.7000 on broad-based USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD fell to a fresh weekly low on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.00.
  • Focus shifts to CB Consumer Confidence Index data.

Following last week's technical correction, the NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Monday and extended its slide during the first half of the day on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since June 22 at 0.6983, losing 0.58% on a daily basis.

Rising US T-bond yields support USD

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of NZD/USD's movements. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is currently rising 0.3% on the day at 92.15. The 2% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be helping the USD outperform its rivals on Tuesday.

Later in the session, the Conference Board will release the June Consumer Confidence Index data. April Housing Price Index will be featured in the US economic docket as well.

In the meantime, major equity indexes in the US remain on track to open the day little changed, suggesting that the USD is likely to preserve its strength in the second half of the day.

On Tuesday, the ANZ Business Confidence and the ANZ Activity Outlook data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6987
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 0.7031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7114
Daily SMA50 0.7178
Daily SMA100 0.7167
Daily SMA200 0.705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7087
Previous Daily Low 0.7029
Previous Weekly High 0.7096
Previous Weekly Low 0.6935
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7051
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6991
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6953
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7069
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slump below 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD extends slump below 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1890, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. June German CPI figures met expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength

GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength

GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops to over one-week lows, below $1,770 level

XAU/USD drops to over one-week lows, below $1,770 level

Gold added to the previous day's modest losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. 

Gold News

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.

Read more

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures