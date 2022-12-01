NZD/USD eyes 0.6350 on upbeat Caixin PMI and Federal Reserve’s promise of policy slowdown

- NZD/USD has refreshed its three-month high at 0.6335 on upbeat market sentiment.
- The speech from Jerome Powell confirmed the termination of a 75 bps rate hike spell in December meeting.
- New Zealand Dollar has picked strength on upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the reopening of the Chinese economy.
- NZD/USD is expected to smash 0.6350 as the US Dollar is seeing more downside on policy moderation fears.
NZD/USD is marching north firmly after shifting its auction profile above the round-level resistance of 0.6300 in the Asian session. The kiwi asset has refreshed its three-month high at 0.6335 as the New Zealand Dollar has been strengthened by a surprise rise in Caixin Manufacturing PMI data and a significant improvement in investors’ risk appetite post-Federal Reserve (Fed)’s commentary.
Fed Powell’s promise to moderate the extreme-tight monetary policy in the December meeting has infused fresh blood into risk-sensitive assets. S&P500 futures are gathering momentum adding more upside to Wednesday’s gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has surrendered its short-lived recovery attempt and is on the verge of refreshing its day’s low below 105.50. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have slipped again to 3.60% amid healthy demand for US government bonds by investors.
Federal Reserve’s Powell is set to terminate the 75 bps rate hike culture
The commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell has confirmed that the central bank is looking to slow down its interest rate hike pace. Catalysts that have compelled Fed Chair to sound less hawkish while providing interest rate guidance for December’s monetary policy meeting are a slowdown in labor demand, a decline in economic activities, and a soft October inflation report.
The Federal Reserve is bound to bring price stability to the United States economy but not at the cost of the economy. Fed Chair in his speech cited that it is not appropriate to ‘Crash the economy and clean it afterward’. This has confirmed that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t continue the 75 basis points (bps) rate hike spell now and may shift to a lower rate hike to 50 bps. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of a 50 bps rate hike announcement by the Fed in the December meeting holds around 80%.
US Dollar to remain volatile ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Another critical trigger that is going to keep US Dollar bulls on the tenterhooks in the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday. As per the consensus, the United States economy added 200K jobs in November, lower than the prior release of 261K. Cues from US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data indicate that the additional payrolls in November are merely 127K. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.7%.
Apart from that, investors will keep an eye on Average Hourly Earnings data. The street is expecting that the next trigger that could create troubles for the Federal Reserve is rising wage prices. Wage inflation carries the capability of driving price inflation higher. Post a slowdown in inflation led by accelerating interest rates, the United States households will remain with higher earnings that could trigger retail demand.
Upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI drove New Zealand Dollar
In early Tokyo, IHS Markit reported a surprise rise in Caixin Manufacturing data. The economic data was released at 49.4 for November month vs. 48.9 as projected and October’s release of 49.2. Despite extreme lockdown measures in November by Chinese authorities to contain the COVID-19 epidemic, the economy has managed to display better-than-projected performance. This has strengthened the kiwi asset significantly as New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China.
Meanwhile, signs of the gradual opening of the Chinese economy led by relaxations in zero Covid-19 policy to return economic prospects on track have also strengthened the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD technical outlook
NZD/USD has comfortably established above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 0.6200, which indicates that the long-term trend has turned bullish. Also, a bull cross, represented by the 20-and 50-EMAs at 0.5871, indicates a continuation of the upside. Going forward, the ultimate resistance is placed from August 12 high at 0.6470.
Apart from that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is intact.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.61
|Daily SMA50
|0.5862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6022
|Daily SMA200
|0.6294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6314
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly High
|0.629
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6098
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6347
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6472
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to near 1.0450 amid extended USD sell-off
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.0450 in the early European morning, as the US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure after USD/JPY crumbles on hawkish BoJ's pivot. China's reopening optimism adds to the Dollar's downside. All eyes are on US PCE and ISM PMI.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 136.00 as Yen rallies hard on hawkish BoJ pivot
USD/JPY came under intense selling pressure and approached 136.00, down over 1% on the day. The Japanese Yen rallied hard on comments from BoJ policymaker Noguchi, hinting at a potential exit from the central bank's easy monetary policy.
Gold heads toward $1,800, with key United States data on tap
Gold price is consolidating the latest leg higher to fresh two-month highs near $1,780, as the USD wallows at multi-month troughs against its major peers. USD bears take a breather ahead of another set of critical United States economic data due later this Thursday.
Ripple is highly undervalued and whales are accumulating, here’s what you should do
Ripple (XRP) price shows a lack of volatility as it sits above a crucial support level that could make or break its short-term future. A spike in buying pressure is what the remittance token needs to kick-start its run-up.
US October PCE inflation & ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Seen through Fed’s eyes Premium
December will kick start with a high note in the United States, as the country publishes the PCE Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, while the ISM will unveil the November Manufacturing PMI.