NZD/USD extends losses to near 0.6020 amid a stronger Greenback

- NZD/USD pair loses ground after mixed PMI data from the United States.
- US Dollar strengthens despite lower US Treasury yields.
- New Zealand's Trade Balance improved to $-11.99 billion.
NZD/USD continues to lose ground on the second consecutive session on a stronger US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to mixed data from the United States (US). The NZD/USD pair inches lower to near 0.6020 during the Asian trading hours on Friday.
The S&P Global Services PMI exhibited a slight decline in March, dropping to 51.7 from 52.3, slightly below the expected reading of 52.0. Conversely, the Manufacturing PMI increased to 52.5, surpassing expectations of 51.7 and the previous figure of 52.2. However, the Composite PMI showed a slight dip to 52.2 from the previous 52.5.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is continuing to strengthen despite lower US Treasury yields. However, the US Dollar has encountered challenges due to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) reaffirmation of expectations for three interest rate cuts in 2024. The prevailing consensus indicates the initiation of an easing cycle in June, with the timing of subsequent cuts dependent on incoming data.
In February, New Zealand's Trade Balance improved to $-11.99 billion year-on-year, compared to the previous figure of $-12.62 billion. Both exports and imports witnessed an increase, rebounding from a minor decline observed in January. Exports surged to $5.89 billion from $4.81 billion, while imports rose to $6.11 billion from $5.9 billion.
Moreover, there are emerging hopes that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might consider cutting its official cash rate this year, rather than waiting until next year, in response to an unexpected recession in Q4 of 2023.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6013
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6122
|Daily SMA50
|0.6123
|Daily SMA100
|0.6134
|Daily SMA200
|0.6078
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6107
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6037
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6191
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.608
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6158
