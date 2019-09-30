NZD/USD extends losses as ANZ's Business Confidence hits lowest since April 2008

NZD/USD hits session lows below 0.6280 on weak ANZ business confidence data.

The forward-looking indicator shows a weakening of inflation expectations.

A below-forecast China PMI could strengthen the bearish pressure around the NZD.

The already weak NZD/USD extended losses after Australia New Zealand Bank's (ANZ) Business Confidence fell 2 points to -54%, the lowest level since April 2008.

The NZD/USD pair was trading 10 pips lower at 0.6284 before the data was released at 00:00 GMT. As of now, it is trading at a session low of 0.6277.

While the Business Confidence deteriorated, the actual reading was far better than the consensus estimate of -58.5. The ANZ Activity Outlook (Sep) also fell to 1.8% from the preceding month's 0.5% but bettered the estimate of -3.5%.

So far, however, markets haven't taken heart from the fact that key figures have bettered estimates, possibly because the forward-looking sub-heads of the Business Confidence are pointing to tough times ahead.

For instance, firms’ expectations for their own activity over the year ahead fell 1 point to -2, the fourth fall in a row, and the lowest read since April 2009.

Inflation expectations fell from 1.70% to 1.63% – they have fallen half a percent this year to be well under the 2% CPI target midpoint.

Looking forward, NZD/USD will likely suffer deeper losses if China's NBS Manufacturing PMI (Sep) and Caixin Manufacturing PMI miss estimates by a big margin, bolstering fears of deeper economic slowdown and triggering risk aversion.

Technical levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6279 Today Daily Change -0.0016 Today Daily Change % -0.25 Today daily open 0.6295 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6344 Daily SMA50 0.6433 Daily SMA100 0.652 Daily SMA200 0.6645 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6311 Previous Daily Low 0.6278 Previous Weekly High 0.6349 Previous Weekly Low 0.6258 Previous Monthly High 0.659 Previous Monthly Low 0.6283 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6291 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6298 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6278 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6262 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6245 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6311 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6328 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6344



