NZD/USD extends daily slide, trades below 0.6550

- NZD/USD continues to push lower in early American session.
- US Dollar Index rose to a fresh two-month high above 94.70.
- Durable Goods Orders in US increased at a softer pace than expected in August.
The NZD/USD pair met a fresh bearish wave in the early American session and dropped to a daily low of 0.6528. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.6543.
DXY extends rally into the weekend
The data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday that Durable Goods Orders in August rose by 0.4% and missed the market expectation for an increase of 1.5%.
Commenting on the underlying details of the report, “nondefense capex shipments jumped 3.3% in August," said Wells Fargo analysts. "Through the first two months of Q3, the series is up at a 33% annualized rate and signals equipment spending will be a key contributor to the third quarter’s bounce back in GDP.”
Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index (DXY) largely ignored this data and preserved its bullish momentum to touch its highest level in two months at 94.74. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.35% on the day at 94.66.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes turned green after starting the day in the negative territory and helped risk-sensitive kiwi show some resilience against the USD.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to impact NZD/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6545
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6692
|Daily SMA50
|0.664
|Daily SMA100
|0.65
|Daily SMA200
|0.6394
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6576
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6511
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6477
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.664
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders
US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.
GBP/USD loses 1.2700 as the dollar keeps rallying
GBP/USD approaches its weekly low at 1.2674 as demand for the American currency extends into the final trading session of the week. Hopes for a UK trade deal with the EU doing little for Sterling.
XAU/USD hangs near 2-month lows, bears await a break below 100-DMA
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the vicinity of 100-day SMA support, instead met with some fresh supply on Friday.
Breaking: The IRS makes it hard to pretend you don’t have Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency holders might have a hard time trying to hide their Bitcoins or other digital assets. IRS considers changing the standard 1040 form by including a bold question on the front page: At any time during 2020, did you sell, receive, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.