NZD/USD erases Monday's gains, extends slide toward 0.7000

- NZD/USD is falling sharply after closing in the positive territory on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stages a modest rebound on Tuesday.
- S&P 500 Futures edge lower following record-setting rally.
The NZD/USD pair started the new week on a firm footing and posted its highest daily close in nearly two weeks at 0.7650. However, the pair lost its traction on Tuesday and was last seen losing 0.61% on a daily basis at 0.7012.
DXY rebounds as market mood sours
On Monday, the risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the greenback to find demand and provided a boost to NZD/USD. The US Dollar Index lost 0.5% and closed at 92.57 as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes both notched new all-time highs.
The data from the US showed that the ISM Services PMI rose to 63.7 in March, compared to analysts' estimate of 58.5, and allowed risk flows to remain in control of financial markets in the second half of the day.
On Tuesday, investors seem to have adopted a cautious tone with the S&P 500 Futures losing 0.25% on the day. Consequently, the DXY is rising 0.2% at 92.75 and weighing on NZD/USD.
Later in the session, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket. Nevertheless, investors are likely to ignore these data and remain focused on risk perception. Meanwhile, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade Auction will take place in New Zealand in the early American trading hours.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7012
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.7055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7094
|Daily SMA50
|0.7176
|Daily SMA100
|0.7135
|Daily SMA200
|0.6887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.707
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7015
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7055
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6945
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
