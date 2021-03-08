NZD/USD drops to 0.7125 area, back closer to multi-week lows set on Friday

- NZD/USD turned negative for the fourth straight session amid a broad-based USD strength.
- The upbeat US economic outlook, rallying US bond yields continued underpinning the USD.
- A softer risk tone further weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi and favours bearish traders.
The NZD/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7130-25 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on Friday's bounce from sub-0.7100 level, or six-week lows, instead met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week. The intraday pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7200 mark was sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand.
The USD stood tall near three-month tops and remained well supported by the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery. The upbeat outlook was reinforced by Friday's stunning US monthly jobs report, which surpassed even the most optimistic estimates.
Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional lift to the greenback. The US Senate passed a much-awaited $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond back closer to 1.60%.
Another sell-off in the US fixed income market, along with reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil production facilities weighed on the risk sentiment. This was seen as another factor that benefitted the safe-haven USD and undermined the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair has now drifted into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session and seems vulnerable to slide further. Sustained weakness below the 0.7100 mark will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide.
There isn't any major major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics, which, in turn, should allow traders to grab some opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7129
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|0.717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7205
|Daily SMA100
|0.7056
|Daily SMA200
|0.6819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7099
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7308
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7311
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).