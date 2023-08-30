NZD/USD drops to 0.5950 despite downbeat US Dollar, yields as China PMI, Fed’s favorite inflation loom

- NZD/USD stays pressured after reversing from three-week high.
- Mixed concerns about China, downbeat NZ data weigh on Kiwi.
- US Dollar traces softer yields as US statistics suggest nearness to Fed policy pivot.
- China’s official PMI, NZ sentiment figures will entertain traders ahead of US Core PCE Price Index.
NZD/USD bucks the overall trend of cheering the US Dollar weakness by extending the previous day’s reversal from a three-week high to 0.5950 during the early Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies downbeat data at home and mixed concerns about a major customer China amid a cautious mood ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. It’s worth noting that the failure to cross May’s low during the early-week rebound also favored sellers of the Antipodeans.
A stark fall in New Zealand (NZ) Building Permits joins the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) status quo to weigh on the NZD/USD pair the previous day. That said, the NZ Building Permits for July marked a notable slump of 5.2% MoM versus 0.2% expected and 3.4% prior (revised from 3.5%).
On the other hand, China’s reaction to the US allegations that “it’s being risky for businesses” challenged the previous hopes of a smooth running of the Sino-American talks in Beijing. However, a slew of Chinese banks reduced mortgage rates and favored the hopes of witnessing more stimulus from the Asian major, which in turn repaired the damages to sentiment outside New Zealand.
Elsewhere, softer prints of the US statistics bolstered the call of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot and weighed on the US Dollar, as well as the Treasury bond yields. That said, the second readings of the US second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized declined to 2.1% from 2.4% initial forecasts while the GDP Price Index also eased to 2.0% versus the first readings of 2.2%. Further, the preliminary readings of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Prices also edged lower to 2.5% from 2.6% prior estimations for the said period. More importantly, the ADP Employment Change dropped to 177K compared to 195K market forecasts and 371K previous readings (revised from 324K).
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for three consecutive days to the lowest level in two weeks, making rounds to 103.15-10 of late. That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured at the lowest levels in three weeks, around 4.11% by the press time.
Moving on, New Zealand’s ANZ Activity Outlook and Business Confidence survey details for August will join China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI for the said month to entertain the NZD/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core PCE Price Index for August, for clear directions amid dovish calls about the US central bank.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross May’s low of 0.5985 during the early-week rebound from the yearly bottom surrounding 0.5885 keeps the NZD/USD bears hopeful even as the oversold RSI offers a bumpy road to the Kiwi sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5947
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|0.5972
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5987
|Daily SMA50
|0.6115
|Daily SMA100
|0.6146
|Daily SMA200
|0.6225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5887
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5885
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6005
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6038
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
