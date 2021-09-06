NZD/USD drops back below 0.7150 as US dollar attempts a bounce

- NZD/USD retreats to 0.7140 after taking out resistance at 0.7150 on Friday.
- US dollar index inches closer to 92.20 as risk-on sentiment eases.
- Markets expect prolonged easy money as NFP disappoints.
NZD/USD is pulling back towards the 0.7140 mark after taking out resistance at 0.7150 with relative ease on Friday. The US dollar index (DXY) is inching higher towards 92.20, as risk-om market sentiment eases, at the time of writing.
The Asian markets remain mixed with Australia’s ASX 200 down 0.75%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index is trading higher by 0.78% along with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up around 1.50%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.10% and the US 10-year yields are up 1.326%, helping the US dollar index gain.
The US dollar index slipped to 91.94 on Friday, after the Nonfarm Payrolls came in at 235,000, far lower than the expected 750,000. A drop in unemployment (5.2% versus 5.4%) and an uptick in July revised job data to 1.053 million, failed to check the greenback’s slide.
Markets are expecting the Fed to maintain its dovish tone and further push its tapering timeline to December 2021 or early 2022. Having said that, an uptick in the revised August data could invite an early announcement.
The worsening COVID-19 situation in the US, with prolonged restrictions, weighed on the job data. The Fed is expected to wait for further growth in the job market along with sustained inflation targets above 2% to withdraw its asset purchase program and consider a rate hike.
Technical levels
NZD/USD bulls had taken out 0.7150 resistance, its June 15 high, with relative ease on Friday. The currency could pull back to 0.7100 initial support in the near term. A break lower would push further to its 0.7030 support, the September 1 low.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7141
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6988
|Daily SMA50
|0.6989
|Daily SMA100
|0.7085
|Daily SMA200
|0.7115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7171
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7104
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7171
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6987
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed
The GPD/USD pair prints minute losses on the first trading day of the week. The pair opened higher but failed to sustain the gains. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit news, a tax hike on the cards.
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
Ethereum Classic bulls take aim, 22% upswing likely
Ethereum Classic price took a tumble after a brief rally as it could not slice through a crucial support level. This lack of bullish momentum led to a swift downswing. However, the buyers were able to make a comeback.
ECB will be a critical event this week as US dollar looks into the abyss
The euro is flying high and the US dollar is on its knees following a series of bearish events that have taken the bulls by surprise. The central banks are converging with members of the European Central Bank emerging from the flanks with a hawkish narrative.