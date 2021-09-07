NZD/USD continues to edge lower toward 0.7100 on modest USD recovery

- NZD/USD is staying on the back foot at the start of the week.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.30.
- Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open flat.
Following last week's upsurge, the NZD/USD pair staged a technical correction and closed in the negative territory on Monday. After spending the Asian trading hours moving sideways in a relatively tight range on Tuesday, the pair extended its slide and was last seen losing 0.33% on a daily basis at 0.7114.
USD continues to gather strength
Earlier in the day, a sharp upsurge witnessed in the AUD/USD pair on the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy announcements helped NZD/USD edge higher. However, AUD/USD quickly reversed its direction and is currently losing 0.6% on the day, making it difficult for positively-correlated NZD/USD to recover its losses.
Breaking: AUD/USD jumps as RBA keeps rates on-hold, maintains tapering plans.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which slumped to a monthly low following the dismal August jobs report on Friday, is pushing higher for the second straight day on Tuesday and was last up 0.12% at 92.32.
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market mood seems to be helping the USD find demand. At the moment, major European equity indexes are down between 0.25% and 0.35% while the US stocks futures trade flat on the day.
During the American trading hours, the GDT auction from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The only noteworthy event in the US economic docket will be the 3-year Treasury note auction that will take place at 1700 GMT.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.7135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6995
|Daily SMA50
|0.6991
|Daily SMA100
|0.7084
|Daily SMA200
|0.7116
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7162
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7127
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7171
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6987
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7155
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
