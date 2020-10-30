NZD/USD consolidates recent losses above 0.6600 amid mixed clues

- NZD/USD keeps bounce off one week low while attacking an intraday high around 0.6630.
- Second-tier data from New Zealand came in positive, risk aversion continues.
- Virus updates, stimulus headlines and political news in focus.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.6632 as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. In doing so, the quote maintains the corrective pullback from the eight-day low flashed the previous day. While risk aversion keeps favoring the bears, recently published New Zealand (NZ) data might have helped the countertrend traders.
Among them, ANZ – Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for October, 108.7 versus 100.0 prior, is the first one to try recalling the pair buyers. Following that the figures concerning the third quarter (Q3) Job Advertisements data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, shared by Bloomberg, also backed the U-turn with -9.9% QoQ figures compared to -13% level for the second quarter (Q2).
Even so, fears of the US stimulus deadlock and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes keep the risks heavy. As a result, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.80% intraday by the time of writing.
Read: Attention turning to the Fed in deadlock US stimulus talks
It’s worth mentioning that the pair followed the footsteps of other major currency pairs while refreshing the weekly lows yesterday, mainly backed by the broad US dollar strength. However, hopes that Jacinda Ardern-led party with help the NZ economy to combat the virus triggered the bounce during the late-US session.
Moving on, market players will have to observe the qualitative risk catalysts amid a light calendar ahead of the American open. This will highlight the pandemic fears, US election updates and stimulus news for near-term directions.
Technical analysis
An ascending trend line from September 24 joins 100-day SMA, at 0.6600 now, to restrict the pair’s immediate downside. Even so, buyers are less likely to be interested unless witnessing a clear break above Monday’s low of 0.6670.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6635
|Daily SMA50
|0.6647
|Daily SMA100
|0.6599
|Daily SMA200
|0.6391
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.666
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6597
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6553
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6692
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off monthly low, still below 1.1700 ahead of EZ GDP
EUR/USD charts a recovery as the haven demand for the dollar has weakened despite continued risk aversion in stock markets. With markets focused on virus resurgence, the German GDP could be a non-event. However, Eurozone's preliminary CPI for October could move the EUR pair.
GBP/USD: Drops for third day towards 1.2900 on chatters of UK’s national lockdown
GBP/USD reverses pullback from the lowest in two weeks while easing to 1.2900. More than a dozen area in the UK will have tougher activity restrictions, pressure mounts for national lockdown. Brexit talks keep dwindling around fisheries off-late.
Gold stalls rebound, monthly lows of $1860 back in sight
Gold turns south once again, eyeing a test of the monthly low of $1860, as the US dollar regains footing across the board amid persisting risk-off mood. However, the bulls could find strong demand in $1,850's.
Eurozone Third Quarter GDP Preview: The best view may be to the rear
The eurozone economy recovered from its pandemic closure in the third quarter but a second wave of infections and partial shutdowns in Germany and France have reignited fears that the 19-member monetary union and the 27-member EU may be headed for a second recession.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.