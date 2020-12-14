NZD/USD consolidates just below 0.7100 as kiwi traders awaits further fundamental catalysts

- NZD/USD is consolidating just below 0.7100 as it awaits further fundamental catalysts.
- Q3 Current Account, Q3 GDP and November Trade Data, as well as the government’s fiscal update will be scrutinised later in the week.
NZD/USD has largely gone sideways in recent trade in the 0.7070-0.7090 region, despite a strong increase in Consumer Sentiment in Q4 according to a Westpac survey. The cross is consolidating as trade quietens down as US participants head for the door and as Asia participants arrive prior to the start of the AsiaPac session. Going into the Monday FX close at 22:00GMT, NZD/USD trades almost perfectly flat on the day, having eroded gains that saw the pair as high as 0.7120 (fresh multi-year highs) during the European morning.
The Week Ahead for NZD…
NZD completely ignored a solid improvement in quarterly Consumer Confidence survey numbers from Westpac for Q4. The index rose to 106, its highest level on the year so far and a solid jump from Q3’s reading of 95.1. Indeed, despite everything going on globally with the pandemic, consumer confidence in Q4 in New Zealand is above where its was for most of 2019, likely in part due to the fact that amid the low-rate environment, the housing market is on absolute fire.
Looking ahead for the kiwi dollar, there are a few events that will be worth watching this week; Current Account numbers for Q3 will be released at 21:45GMT on Tuesday, followed by Q3 GDP numbers at 21:45GMT on Wednesday. Perhaps the most important event of the week for NZD will be the New Zealand Government’s Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update, which will be released at 00:00GMT on Thursday;
ANZ think the fiscal update will be “glass half full”, commenting that “economic developments, chiefly housing-driven domestic demand, are likely to see the Treasury upgrade their near-term economic outlook”. However, the bank caveats that “But caution around the medium-term outlook is still warranted... While the better starting point will probably dovetail into a slightly better medium-term economic outlook, we’re not convinced it’ll be large enough to change the overall narrative that headwinds are expected to persist while fiscal stimulus is poised to wane.”
Trade Numbers for November released at 21:45GMT on Thursday will be the final key data worth watching. However, as ever, USD dynamics and global market risk appetite are likely to be the dominant factors in determining NZD/USD price action, just as was the case on Monday.
NZD/USD looking to grind towards 0.7150
Should global risk appetite remain buoyant and USD remains on the back foot into the end of the year as most expect is likely, NZD/USD has a decent shot at continuing its recent grind to the upside. Indeed, to the immediate upside, there is very little by way of strong areas of resistance ahead of the 0.7150 level. Given that the pair has already pushed above the psychological 0.7100 level on multiple occasions and hit 0.7120 on Monday, these extra 30 pips should not be too much of a stretch.
Westpac “expect risk sentiment to remain elevated into year-end (supported by unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus, and vaccine development) and the USD to weaken further… (meanwhile) the NZ economy’s performance since Covid-19 has been impressive, providing fundamental support for NZD outperformance”. The bank’s NZD/USD target is 0.7200 by year-end.
NZD/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.