- NZD/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets revive the USD demand and act as a headwind.
- A positive risk tone seems to be the only factor that lends support to the pair.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the 0.5975 area and oscillates in a range through the early European session on Thursday. The pair is currently hovering around the 0.6000 psychological mark and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since May 2020 touched the previous day.
Signs of stability in the equity markets turn out to be a key factor offering some support to the risk-sensitive kiwi. That said, the emergence of fresh US dollar buying acts as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. Tuesday's stronger US CPI report lifted bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, continues to underpin the greenback.
The implied odds for a full 1% lift-off at the next FOMC meeting on September 20-21 currently stand at 30%. Moreover, the markets expect the Fed to deliver another supersized 75 bps rate hike in November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls, supporting prospects for a further downside for the NZD/USD pair.
That said, a positive risk tone caps gains for the safe-haven greenback and warrants some caution for aggressive traders. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring Retail Sales figures, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Regional Manufacturing Indices, and Industrial Production data later during the early North American session.
This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The focus, however, remains on next week's highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6007
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6003
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6126
|Daily SMA50
|0.6204
|Daily SMA100
|0.6286
|Daily SMA200
|0.6532
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6025
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5976
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6153
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6006
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6027
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6076
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.