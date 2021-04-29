NZD/USD consolidates gains after touching multi-week high of 0.7286

- NZD/USD lost its bullish momentum before reaching 0.7300.
- US Dollar Index stays calm following Wednesday's sharp decline.
- US economy is expected to grow by 6.1% in the first quarter.
The NZD/USD pair gained more than 60 pips on Wednesday and climbed to its highest level since early March at 0.7286 on Thursday. Ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.7260, where it was up 0.12% on a daily basis.
USD selloff pauses ahead of US data
Following its April meeting, the US Federal Reserve decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged. Although the policy statement underlined improving economic outlook, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's comments weighed on the greenback.
Powell downplayed concerns over price pressures and reiterated that they are not even thinking about tapering as they still have a long way to go before reaching employment and inflation goals. The US Dollar Index (DXY) turned south during Powell's press conference and fell to its lowest level in two months at 90.42. Currently, the DXY is flat on the day at 90.60.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate for the first-quarter GDP growth, which is expected to show that the US economy expanded by 6.1% on a yearly basis. Additionally, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
Although a stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD show some resilience against its rivals, the risk-on market environment is likely to limit its gains. The S&P 500 Index remains on track to open at a new record high above 4,200 on Thursday with the S&P 500 Futures rising 0.7% ahead of the opening bell.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7798
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7697
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7699
|Daily SMA200
|0.7458
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.