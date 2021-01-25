- NZD/USD started the new week on a firm footing.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in a tight range above 90.00.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the positive territory.
The NZD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Monday and advanced to a daily top of 0.7218 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.42% on the day at 0.7214.
DXY pares early losses ahead of mid-tier data
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback at the start of the week fueled the pair's climb. However, a negative shift witnessed in market sentiment after the IFO data from Germany showed a deterioration in business sentiment helped the greenback find demand and limited NZD/USD's upside.
Ahead of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index data from the US, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting small daily gains at 90.26.
In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.3% on the day, suggesting that risk flows could retake control of financial markets in the second half of the day and hurt the safe-haven USD.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will release the Credit Card Spending data for December. The Business NZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.7181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7163
|Daily SMA50
|0.7087
|Daily SMA100
|0.6878
|Daily SMA200
|0.6645
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7216
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
