NZD/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 0.6600

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is staging a rebound after Thursday's slump.
  • US Dollar Index edges lower toward mid-93.00s ahead of US data.
  • Retail Sales in US is expected to increase by 0.7% in September.

The NZD/USD pair lost more than 50 pips on Thursday and started to erase its losses on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on a daily basis at 0.6610.

DXY edges lower ahead of US data

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the market sentiment and the USD's valuation continue to impact NZD/USD's movements. The only data from New Zealand showed on Friday that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a strong pace in September with the Business NZ PMI rising to 54 from 50.7 in August.

Meanwhile, the relatively upbeat market mood on Friday is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength against its rivals. After rising to 93.90 on Thursday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.19% on the day at 93.59.

In the early American session, September Retail Sales data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors expect to see a 0.7% monthly increase and a better-than-expected reading could help risk flows to continue to dominate the markets.

Other data from the US will include Industrial Production and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.661
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.6598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6617
Daily SMA50 0.6631
Daily SMA100 0.6578
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6668
Previous Daily Low 0.6576
Previous Weekly High 0.6674
Previous Weekly Low 0.6546
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.656
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6522
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6467
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6652
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6706
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6744

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

