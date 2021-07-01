NZD/USD clings to gains near session tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.7000 mark

- NZD/USD gained traction on Thursday and snapped four consecutive days of the losing streak.
- The prevalent risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi amid a subdued USD demand.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields should underpin the USD and cap gains.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, with bulls looking to build on the momentum beyond the key 0.7000 psychological mark.
The pair stalled its recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark and gained some positive traction on Thursday, snapping four consecutive days of the losing streak. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar demand extended some support to the NZD/USD pair.
Despite the supporting factors, the uptick lacked any bullish conviction and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The markets have been speculating that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy if price pressures continue to intensify. This should continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the NZD/USD pair.
The market expectations were cemented by Wednesday's stronger ADP report and hawkish comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. The monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute on Wednesday revealed that the US private-sector employers added 692K jobs in June as against market expectations for a reading of 600K.
Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan – in an interview with Bloomberg TV – noted that they are seeing a broadening of price pressures and would prefer to taper sooner than the end of the year. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields supports prospects for additional near-term USD gains and cap gains for the NZD/USD pair, at least for now.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair, though the focus will remain on Friday's US jobs report (NFP).
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7001
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7088
|Daily SMA50
|0.717
|Daily SMA100
|0.7162
|Daily SMA200
|0.7053
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7008
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6917
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7046
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
