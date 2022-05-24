- It is RBNZ day in the Asian session and the kiwi is quiet ahead of the event.
- The MPS will be held against a backdrop of fragile global markets.
NZD/USD is down some 0.12% into the close on Wall Street in what has been a day of little activity for the pair, bounded by support and resistance, changing hands between 0.6423 and 0.6468 ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
''Equities and bond yields are also lower in the US, and general market volatility remains high, and as with last time, the MPS will be held against a backdrop of fragile global markets,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''That does mean it has to compete with other factors for impact, but with fears of a hard landing at the core of what’s eating away at risk sentiment, as we’ve been saying for a while, if the RBNZ can strike the right balance between “we’ve got this” on inflation while signalling that it is cognisant of recession risks (not an easy job) while also preserving optionality, that’d likely be positive for the Kiwi.''
As for the greenback, the US dollar index has been on the backfoot and it hit nearly a one-month low while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said eurozone interest rates will likely be in positive territory by the end of the third quarter. The markets are starting to price in a higher interest rate regime around other central banks which is stripping the greenback of some demand. Against a basket of other major currencies (DXY), the dollar was down to 101.646, its lowest level since April 25.
Reuters reports that the greenback weakened further after data showed US business activity slowed in May as higher prices cooled demand for services while renewed supply constraints because of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine hampered production at factories.
''S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, showed the pace of growth was the slowest in four months.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6461
|Today Daily Change
|0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|1.10
|Today daily open
|0.6391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6404
|Daily SMA50
|0.6679
|Daily SMA100
|0.6704
|Daily SMA200
|0.6838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6415
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6363
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6229
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.7100 helped by Wall Street
AUD/USD is a few pips above 0.7100 at the end of the American session, as US indexes managed to bounce in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones turned positive after spending the day in the red. Eyes now on the RBNZ decision.
EUR/USD holds around 1.0730 despite the dismal mood
Lingering inflation and growth concerns were unable to overshadow ECB officials vowing for a 50 bps rate hike as soon as next July. EUR/USD holding on to gains and en route to extend its advance.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure above $1,850
Global stocks traded with a soft tone, favoring the safe-haven gold that reached a fresh two-week high of $1,869.71. The bright metal holds nearby as the American session undergoes, with Wall Street trimming most of its Monday’s gains.
Can Cardano price drop lower after losing 80% since its all-time high?
Cardano price action continues to dip lower and lower, following the broader market in a continued downtrend. Time cycles indicate relief may not come until June.
RBNZ Preview: Will they step up their tightening game? Premium
Another double-dose rate hike is on the table for the RBNZ when it meets this Wednesday to decide on its monetary policy at 0200 GMT. The central bank’s outlook on the pace of tightening, however, will be key in determining NZD/USD’s next price direction.