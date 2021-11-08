NZD/USD bulls trying to hold on, but struggle around 0.7150

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD bulls stay in charge as the RBNZ and Fed are played off in money markets. 
  • US dollar remains better offered despite recovery attempts post-Fed. 

NZD/USD added around 0.7% on Monday and travelled from a low of 0.7103 to score a high of 0.7176 as it farse as one of the most reliable of the higher-yielding currencies with respect to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The US dollar was also a contributing factor given its 0.17% slide across a number of currencies on Monday, as measured by the DXY index. 

The US dollar dipped on Monday after hitting 15-month highs on Friday following strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The report showed the US employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided. This was an encouraging signal that economic activity will be regaining momentum in the fourth quarter.

However, the data was not enough to steer investors' minds away from the fact that central banks are not as hawkish as the market was positioning for. This was evident across three central banks, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. All three banks last week leaned on the side of patience with regards to timings of interest rate hikes and their transitory mantra with regard to inflation pressures. 

Fed vs RBNZ in play

 On Wednesday the Fed stuck to its view that current high inflation is expected to be transitory and said it would start trimming its massive bond-buying program this month. However, maximum employment was not yet achieved so the central bank will want to see more job growth before raising interest rates. This led to a fall in US yields and the greenback.

By contrast, short end NZ interest rate markets remain buoyant, with 66bps of hikes priced in over the next two meetings which are helping the NZD. ''If the RBNZ is of a mind to hike by 50bps, now’s the time, but that still seems incongruous with the uncertain global backdrop and cautious tone of other central banks,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note on Tuesday.  'Still, until we know the outcome, markets will price in the risk.''

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7167
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 0.7117
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7112
Daily SMA50 0.7063
Daily SMA100 0.7024
Daily SMA200 0.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7128
Previous Daily Low 0.7072
Previous Weekly High 0.7199
Previous Weekly Low 0.7072
Previous Monthly High 0.7219
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7093
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7083
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.705
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7027
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7139
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7162
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7195

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1600 on the broad dollar’s weakness

EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1600 on the broad dollar’s weakness

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1594, modestly retreating from the level. Dollar’s corrective decline may soon come to an end.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500

GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500

GBP/USD fell toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Monday but managed to reverse its direction. As investors await FOMC policymakers' and Chairman Jerome Powell's speeches later in the day, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.

GBP/USD News

Gold eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95

Gold eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95

Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday high. The bright metal hit $1,826.10 a troy ounce following the US opening, as a better market mood exacerbates the dollar's corrective decline.

Gold News

Cardano price offers entry for bullish breakout

Cardano price offers entry for bullish breakout

Cardano price is in a squeeze between the 55-day and the 200-day SMA. A bullish outbreak looks to be unfolding as buy-side volume is growing by the day.

Read more

Interest rate normalization is impossible

Interest rate normalization is impossible

Stagflation is undermining the U.S. economy, and that poses a huge problem for Mr. Powell and his merry band of money printers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures