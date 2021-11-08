NZD/USD bulls trying to hold on, but struggle around 0.7150

- NZD/USD bulls stay in charge as the RBNZ and Fed are played off in money markets.
- US dollar remains better offered despite recovery attempts post-Fed.
NZD/USD added around 0.7% on Monday and travelled from a low of 0.7103 to score a high of 0.7176 as it farse as one of the most reliable of the higher-yielding currencies with respect to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The US dollar was also a contributing factor given its 0.17% slide across a number of currencies on Monday, as measured by the DXY index.
The US dollar dipped on Monday after hitting 15-month highs on Friday following strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The report showed the US employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided. This was an encouraging signal that economic activity will be regaining momentum in the fourth quarter.
However, the data was not enough to steer investors' minds away from the fact that central banks are not as hawkish as the market was positioning for. This was evident across three central banks, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. All three banks last week leaned on the side of patience with regards to timings of interest rate hikes and their transitory mantra with regard to inflation pressures.
Fed vs RBNZ in play
On Wednesday the Fed stuck to its view that current high inflation is expected to be transitory and said it would start trimming its massive bond-buying program this month. However, maximum employment was not yet achieved so the central bank will want to see more job growth before raising interest rates. This led to a fall in US yields and the greenback.
By contrast, short end NZ interest rate markets remain buoyant, with 66bps of hikes priced in over the next two meetings which are helping the NZD. ''If the RBNZ is of a mind to hike by 50bps, now’s the time, but that still seems incongruous with the uncertain global backdrop and cautious tone of other central banks,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note on Tuesday. 'Still, until we know the outcome, markets will price in the risk.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7167
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.7117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7112
|Daily SMA50
|0.7063
|Daily SMA100
|0.7024
|Daily SMA200
|0.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7128
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7072
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7199
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7107
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1600 on the broad dollar’s weakness
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1594, modestly retreating from the level. Dollar’s corrective decline may soon come to an end.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Monday but managed to reverse its direction. As investors await FOMC policymakers' and Chairman Jerome Powell's speeches later in the day, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95
Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday high. The bright metal hit $1,826.10 a troy ounce following the US opening, as a better market mood exacerbates the dollar's corrective decline.
Cardano price offers entry for bullish breakout
Cardano price is in a squeeze between the 55-day and the 200-day SMA. A bullish outbreak looks to be unfolding as buy-side volume is growing by the day.
Interest rate normalization is impossible
Stagflation is undermining the U.S. economy, and that poses a huge problem for Mr. Powell and his merry band of money printers.