NZD/USD bulls test bearish commitmets at key resistance

- NZD/USD moves in on the key resistance, tempting bearish commitments.
- Risk-on environment favours the commodity complex.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7165 between a low of 0.7114 and 0.7174 so far on the day.
Markets surged overnight with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President.
The commodity complex benefited when an upbeat Bank of Canada left rates on hold.
The central bank signalled ongoing loose monetary policy amidst a tough period for the economy, but said with vaccines being distributed and significant fiscal stimulus working its way through, the outlook is brightening.
The BoC acknowledged that the medium-term outlook is “now stronger and more secure than in the October projection, thanks to earlier-than-expected availability of vaccines and significant ongoing policy stimulus”.
Meanwhile, in the very short term, attention will be back on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand with the Consumer Price Index release tomorrow.
Further out, the Federal Reserve meeting next week will ''acknowledge the improved fiscal backdrop since the last meeting in mid-December,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''But no change in guidance is expected as the economy navigates the current COVID-driven weakness.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
As with the AUD/USD analysis, the bird had formed an equally compelling chart patter as follows:
The price was expected to move in on the old support that would be presumed to act as new resistance.
Live market
We have seen the 50% mean reversion and the expectations are now for a resumption to the downside.
However, the 4-hour conditions are not bearish enough and the price can easily continue higher.
Bears will want to see price below the 4-hour 20- moving average and support structure:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7700, further gains depending on employment data
AUD/USD surged as Wall Street hit record highs in Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
USD/JPY under pressure ahead of BOJ’s monetary policy decision
USD/JPY resumed its decline after failing to advance beyond 104.00. Pressure mounts as investors await for the Bank of Japan.
XAU/USD in tug-of-war between clashing investment properties
The price of gold is trading at $1,869.13 at the time of writing, travelling between a low of $1,832.57 and $1,870.48 on the day so far. Markets flipped risk on this Wednesday in anticipation of Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th president of the US.
Bitcoin Cash price must defend crucial support level for another leg up to $600
Bitcoin Cash saw a massive 150% bull rally that started on December 2020 and peaked at $629 on January 10. The digital asset has experienced a healthy correction since then and aims for a new higher high.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.