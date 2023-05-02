NZD/USD bulls move in on key weekly resistance into the NZ jobs data

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
Share:
  • NZD/USD bears are lurking in a key resistance zone. 
  • All eyes turn to the NZ jobs data today. 

NZD/USD is pressured to the upside as we head towards the main events this week, starting today, Wednesday. On Tuesday, the pair rallied to 0.6218, and is now meeting resistance. The pair was up 0.68% into the close in Wall Street and had moved up from a low of 0.6163. 

´´The Kiwi was one of the better performers overnight, having extended or held up on most crosses. It even clawed back losses against the AUD in the wake of the surprise RBA hike yesterday, which was an initial catalyst for Antipodean currency strength,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank said.

All about NZ jobs data

´´Volatility is picking up as US regional bank wobbles deepen, with markets split as to implications for monetary policy (and the Fed decision due at 6am tomorrow). But today is all about local labour market data, and our picks for the various readings are on the stronger side,´´ the analysts added.

´´Labour market data is lagging, and so are often dismissed late-cycle, but the data are notoriously hard to pick and it’ll ultimately come down to how strong the data really are.´´

NZDUSD technical analysis

The M-formation on the weekly chart is compelling. The bears could be lurking around the neckline resistance and while on the front side of the trendline resistance, the bias is bearish.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6209
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 0.6166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6204
Daily SMA50 0.6207
Daily SMA100 0.6285
Daily SMA200 0.616
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6201
Previous Daily Low 0.616
Previous Weekly High 0.6189
Previous Weekly Low 0.6111
Previous Monthly High 0.6389
Previous Monthly Low 0.6111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6185
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.615
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6135
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6109
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6191
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6217
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6232

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1000 despite risk aversion, ahead of FOMC Premium

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1000 despite risk aversion, ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD rose to 1.1007 on Tuesday after having declined below 1.0950. The sharp decline seen in US Treasury bond yields on resurfacing bank woes weighed on the US Dollar in the American session. The Fed will announce its decision on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains under 1.2480 but above the 20-day SMA

GBP/USD remains under 1.2480 but above the 20-day SMA

GBP/USD ended with modest losses on Tuesday, after recovering on the back of a weaker US Dollar. The pair bottomed at 1.2435 and settled around 1.2465, slightly above the 20-day SMA. The Pound lagged amid risk aversion.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD defies gravity near $2,020 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD defies gravity near $2,020

Spot gold soared early in the American session and trades near a fresh three-week high of $2,019.33 a troy ounce. The US Dollar started the day with a firm footing but suffered a major setback following the release of tepid United States data and falling government bond yields. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC responds to uncertainty around traditional banking

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC responds to uncertainty around traditional banking

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias on the daily timeframe, after rising by a notable margin within the day. The uptick seems to have influenced Ethereum (ETH) price as well, which is also flashing green.

Read more

US: Job opening March lower

US: Job opening March lower

Job openings fell by 384K in March to 9.6 million. Although still high, this was the lowest level of job openings since April 2021.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures