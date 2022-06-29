- NZD/USD holds in familiar ranges as the US dollar consolidates its gains.
- Bulls look for a correction but pressures remain.
At 0.6244, the NZD/USD is attempting to stabilise after being on the backfoot due to a firmer US dollar and a broad sense of risk-off in markets. US data was unsettling and inflation fears have advanced again and choppy trading persists. US stocks started to give way midday on wall Street at the same time that a consumer confidence gauge sank amid rising inflation expectations, undermining the improvement in investor sentiment after China relaxed certain COVID-19 restrictions.
The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May while the Board's inflation expectations index rose to 8% from 7.5%, the highest since the series began in 1987. ''The weakness in expectations brought the index back to levels last seen in 2013. The average 12-month inflation expectation rose to 8.0% vs 7.5%,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''The FOMC won’t like that, and if higher surveyed inflation expectations are recorded elsewhere, that could push the FOMC into another 75bp hike in July.''
Meanwhile, US stocks fell and stayed into negative territory despite opening the session higher as a consumer confidence gauge for June sank amid rising inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.6% to 30,946.99, the S&P 500 was down 2% to 3,821.55 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3% to 11,181.54.
Equally, the US dollar shot higher from below 104, making gold more expensive for international buyers. US dollar bulls moved in on euro weakness as European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde offered no fresh insight into the central bank's policy outlook. Lagarde said the central bank would move gradually but with the option to act decisively on any deterioration in medium-term inflation, especially if there were signs of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations. The US dollar index (DXY), which had made a two-decade high of 105.79 this month, was last trading at 104.420. The DXY had been as low as 103.77 and as high as 104.606 on Tuesday.
''NZD trading ranges have become tighter and tighter over the past week or so, and the overnight move lower looks ominous from a technical perspective, with a break out of the “bearish pennant” now confirmed,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
''Irrespective of technicals, the big story is (as it has been for a while), the USD’s refusal to budge from lofty levels despite fears that Fed tightening will slow the US economy. We get local confidence data later this week, but both business and consumer sentiment have already tanked, and there doesn’t seem to be a lot for the NZD to cheer about.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6249
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6241
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6365
|Daily SMA50
|0.6427
|Daily SMA100
|0.662
|Daily SMA200
|0.6756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6314
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6365
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6285
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6214
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6137
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6291
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
