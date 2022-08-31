- NZD/USD is pressured in a strong dollar environment.
- The price is carving out an M-formation on the 4-hour chart.
- A break of 0.6150 will leave the bulls back in control.
NZD/USD is under pressure by some 0.2% and falling into the final stage of the North American session at month's end. The bird has travelled between a high of 0.6154 and a low of 0.6110 so far on Wednesday.
''The Kiwi is little-changed this morning after bouncing around in a fairly confined range overnight as markets continued to digest more hawkish messaging from central banks, higher than expected European inflation, and further weakness in equities and cryptocurrencies,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
The record-high inflation in parts of the world is compounding recession fears stalking markets on Wednesday which is serving as a bullish plate for the US dollar and US Treasury yields. this is a weight for the antipodeans, given their high beta status to global stocks.
Equities on Wall Street ended the month with their fourth straight daily decline on Wednesday, cementing the weakest August performance in seven years. Selling pressure accelerated on the back of last week's speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell who advocated for keeping monetary policy tight "for some time". This dashed hopes of more modest interest rate hikes, with the benchmark index down more than 5% over the past four trading sessions. Traders are now pricing in about a 70% chance of a 75 basis points Fed rate hike next month, according to data from Refinitiv.
On Wednesday, the two-year US Treasury yield, which is relatively more sensitive to the monetary policy outlook in the US, hit a 15-year high at 3.499% overnight but eased back to 3.446%. The 10-year Treasury yield, which hit a two-month high of 3.153% on Tuesday, stood at 3.123, easing back from 3.164%%.
''In this sort of environment, with global recession fears percolating, FX markets attuned to a risk-off vibe, UK gripped by political/energy/inflation woes, Europe struggling under the weight of energy prices, drought and a war on its back doorstep, and the Bank of Japan resolute in its desire to maintain an easy policy, markets will naturally be attracted to the USD, and in blunt terms, that is where the risks lie for the Kiwi,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''The idea that the RBNZ might be done after a couple more hikes isn’t helping either (we think the risks are skewed to more, but the market doesn’t think that).''
Meanwhile, much will depend on this week's US jobs data, in the Nonfarm Payrolls report. Analysts at TD Securities explained that ''employment likely continued to advance robustly in August but at a more moderate pace following the booming 528k print registered in July. High-frequency data, including Homebase, point to still above-trend job creation.'' The analysts also look for the Unemployment Rate to drop by a tenth for a second consecutive month to 3.4%, and for wage growth to advance at a firm 0.4% MoM (5.3% YoY).
NZD/USD technical analysis
Despie the bullish environment for the greenback, from a technical standpoint, there are prospects of a move up to complete a Gartley pattern on the 4-hour chart over the first part of the new month. In the meanwhile, the price is carving out an M-formation on the 4-hour chart that would be expected to result in a pullback to meet the neckline in a 50% mean reversion for the coming sessions. A break of 0.6150 will leave the bulls back in control.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured towards 0.6800 ahead of China/US PMI, NFP
AUD/USD begins September month’s trading while keeping the two-day downtrend at the 1.5-month low. The Aussie pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood, as well as concerns surrounding Australia’s biggest customer China.
EUR/USD begins September on softer foot above 1.0000, US PMI, NFP eyed
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0050, probing a three-day rebound from the yearly low, after declining for three consecutive months. The pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the key data/events while the daily gains could be attributed to the hawkish EU data versus softer US numbers.
Gold declines towards $1,700 on hawkish Fed bets, US NFP eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a less-confident pullback after hitting a fresh monthly low of $1,709.67 in the late New York session. The precious metal is expected to decline further to near the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.