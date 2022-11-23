- NZD/USD perched near the highs of the week ahead of FOMC.
- US Dollar is under pressure amid poor PMIs while NZD is supported by a hawkish RBNZ.
NZD/USD rallied to a high of 0.6236 on Wednesday, from a low of 0.6123 and was approaching its strongest levels in nearly three months after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a supersized 75 basis point rate hike to get ahead of inflation.
That hike was the largest since the RBNZ introduced the OCR in 1999 and brought the policy rate to a 14-year high of 4.25%. Meanwhile, in the statement, it was explained that the central bank's board expects the cash rate to peak at 5.5% in September 2023 according to its latest forecasts.
The members of the board had considered a 100Bp rate rise which fuelled the rally in the bird. Stubbornly high inflation and near-record-low unemployment in New Zealand supported the case for a more aggressive move. Finance Minister Grant Robertson said before the event that the country was well-positioned to withstand a global recession due to robust growth and a stable financial system.
The projected peak of 5.5% was well above consensus which led to the two-year swap rates to surge 29 basis points to 5.285%, the biggest daily jump since 2009. Analysts at ANZ Bank have revised their forecasts higher, now expecting an additional 50 bp increase in April and a 25 bp one in May, which would take the peak to 5.75%.
FOMC minutes eyed
Meanwhile, the US Dollar sold off on Wednesday in the early New York trade on the back of PMI's that are giving the bears a head start before the FOMC minutes are released. The overall data, for the most part, was solid but the emphasis was put on the shocking result in the US Manufacturing PMI that missed expectations by a mile:
In the prior statement, it read "In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."
This statement gave rise to volatility in markets as investors positioned for a softer approach from the Fed which Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against in his presser by suggesting that there will likely be a higher terminal rate. Therefore, the minutes will be scrutinised for clarity in this regard. ''We expect the November FOMC meeting minutes to shed further light on the FOMC's deliberations regarding the expected downshift in the pace of rate increases in upcoming meetings,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''But above all, we look for the minutes to place a lot of emphasis on the likelihood that the terminal rate will need to end up higher than anticipated initially. The Fed still needs to grind down the labour market to align wage and household spending growth with rates more consistent with the inflation target.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6232
|Today Daily Change
|0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30
|Today daily open
|0.6152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5972
|Daily SMA50
|0.5827
|Daily SMA100
|0.6017
|Daily SMA200
|0.6307
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6163
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6093
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6206
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6062
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6067
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD maintain its bullish tone and trades near 1.0400 following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document showed most participants agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes would allow the FOMC to better assess progress toward its goals. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2050
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since mid-August above 1.2080 before retreating toward 1.2050. The US Dollar stays on the back foot following the disappointing PMI surveys and as US FOMC Minutes hint at a slower pace of rate hikes coming.
Gold jumps above $1,750 on Fed 's hints Premium
Gold added over $15 in a matter of minutes, following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. US policymakers hint at a pivot in monetary policy and speculative interest rushes to price in a smaller hike in the upcoming December meeting.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
Mullen sheds 11.5% as shares retrace to all-time low
Mullen Automotive (MULN) desperately needs a new catalyst to emerge in order to boost its share price. Since jockeying up to $0.61 in late October on the back of its Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) acquisition, MULN stock has lost about two-thirds of its market cap in just one month.