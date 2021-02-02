NZD/USD: Bulls attack 0.7200 on strong New Zealand Q4 employment data

- NZD/USD rises over 30 pips following the strong beat to the NZ Q4 jobs report.
- New Zealand Unemployment Rate, Employment Change both came in better than downbeat forecasts and prior.
- US dollar gains amid stimulus hopes, receding retail rush and sustained weakness in European data.
- China’s Caixin Services PMI, risk catalysts will be important for fresh direction.
NZD/USD bulls are unstoppable while eyeing the 0.7200 following New Zealand’s (NZ) jobs report for the fourth quarter (Q4), published during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair jumped notably after the headlines Unemployment Rate and Employment Change beat expectations and prior to the positive side. Late on Tuesday, New Zealand’s GDT Price Index details were also supportive to the bulls.
As per the latest updates, New Zealand’s Q4 Unemployment Rate dropped below the downbeat 5.6% forecast and 5.3% previous to 4.9%. Also favoring the buyers was a jump in the Employment Change from -0.8% to +0.6%, versus 0.0% expectations, during the stated period.
Read: New Zealand Q4 Unemployment Rate dropped below expectations of 5.6% to 4.9%, NZD/USD jumps 30 pips
On Tuesday, New Zealand’s GDT Price Index eased below 4.8% to 1.8%. However, closer details suggest that this was the consecutive sixth rise while the Whole Milk Power Price, a component of the GDT, rallied to the highest in four years.
Given the upbeat NZ releases, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can well keep its bullish bias, cheering the strong fight Jacinda Ardern gave to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which in turn suggests the NZD/USD has brighter spots to cheer.
Alternatively, US dollar gains, recently on hopes of stimulus and receding market frenzy, can challenge the kiwi bulls. However, the tough road to success for the Democratic $1.9 trillion aid package and the likely economic lag, on the virus and vaccine chatters, may weigh on the greenback.
Amid these plays, Wall Street remains strong with benchmark indices rising over 1.0% by the end of Tuesday’s trading. Further, the US 10-year treasury yields also grew 2.0 basis points (bps) to 1.2% by press time.
Although there are no major data from New Zealand left for publishing, China’s Caixin Services PMI, expected 51.1 versus 56.3 prior, can offer immediate direction to the NZD/USD traders. It should, however, be noted that the risk catalysts like US stimulus talks and virus/vaccine updates become the key to watch.
Technical analysis
Although 21-day SMA, currently around 0.7195, guards the quote’s immediate upside, NZD/USD buyers have often returned from an ascending trend line from December 21, at 0.7150 now, needless to mention the 50-day SMA level of 0.7136.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7193
|Today Daily Change
|38 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53%
|Today daily open
|0.7155
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7194
|Daily SMA50
|0.712
|Daily SMA100
|0.6909
|Daily SMA200
|0.668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7204
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7151
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7105
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7136
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7117
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades at fresh 2021 lows, further slides ahead
AUD/USD reached a fresh yearly low of 0.7563, now trading in the 0.7580 region. The bearish case is backed by broad greenback’s demand amid progress in US stimulus talks.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 billion.
Silver Price Analysis: The short squeeze has failed, but the bulls will be back
Silver has lost around 12.8% in the move from the highs with the bulk of the supply kicking in around the European open. US yields shot higher as some normalization returned to markets following the Reddit frenzy and the US dollar picked up a strong bid.
GME shares recover as the Robinhood effect lingers
Shares in Gamestop continued the wild ride on Tuesday, rallying nearly 60% from session lows. Robinhood was said to raise its share buying limit from 20 shares to 100 shares for Gamestop. Mark Cuan on CNBC says "Robinhood took out a bunch of natural buyers".
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.