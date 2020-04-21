NZD/USD bears look for clear directions to firm the grip below 0.6000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains under pressure for the third consecutive day.
  • Sellers struggle to justify the recently mixed signals from the US and New Zealand data.
  • Oil prices remain weak, exert downside pressure on the commodity basked.
  • Virus updates, oil performance and the US actions will be the key to watch.

With the mixed clues from the US troubling kiwi traders, NZD/USD struggles for direction around 0.5955 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

While the passage of $484 billion package by the US Senate and readiness of the 20 US states to reopen seems to pave the way for the risk reset, temporary ban on the US immigration and failures of the coronavirus (COVID-19) drug seems to challenge the tone. Further, downbeat figures of New Zealand’s GDT Price Index, -4.2% versus +1.5% forecast and +1.2% prior, also weighed on the trade sentiment.

Also on the plus side were upbeat comments from the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House COVID-19 respondent Deborah Leah Birx.

The NZD/USD prices dropped heavily on Tuesday after the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr cited the odds of monetizing the fiscal deficit. The losses were also taking clues from the broad US dollar strength backed by the risk-off sentiment due to the oil price slump.

The market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive amid all these catalysts. While portraying the same, the US 10-year Treasury yields mark one basis point (bp) of gains to 0.58% after declining to six bps the previous day whereas S&P 500 Futures also rise 0.30% to 2,740 by the press time.

Considering the lack of major data from either the US or New Zealand, traders will keep eyes on the virus updates and oil price performance, coupled with the US actions to combat the pandemic, for near-term direction.

Technical analysis

Given the NZD/USD pair’s first daily close below 21-day SMA in two weeks, sellers may target the monthly low near 0.5840 during the further downside. However, 0.5920 may offer an intermediate halt. On the contrary, 21-day and 50-day SMAs, respectively around 0.5985 and 0.6100, can keep the pair’s short-term upside capped.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5961
Today Daily Change -76 pips
Today Daily Change % -1.26%
Today daily open 0.6037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.598
Daily SMA50 0.6123
Daily SMA100 0.6356
Daily SMA200 0.6385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6092
Previous Daily Low 0.6008
Previous Weekly High 0.6131
Previous Weekly Low 0.5922
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5999
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5961
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5915
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6084
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.613
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6168

 

 

