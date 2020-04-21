Hydroxychloroquine drug championed by Trump for coronavirus shows no benefit, poss. harmful – Reuters

Reuters reports that an old malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus provided no benefit and a potentially higher risk of death for patients at US veterans hospitals, according to an analysis that has been submitted for expert review.
Key notes
Decades old hydroxychloroquine has been widely used in an attempt to alter the course of the COVID-19 respiratory illness based on anecdotal reports that it may provide some benefit.
An analysis of Veterans Health Administration (VA) data found that 28% of 97 patients given hydroxychloroquine along with standard care died, compared with a death rate of 11% for the 158 patients that did not receive the drug.
The death rate was 22% for the 113 patients given hydroxychloroquine plus the antibiotic azithromycin.
After taking patients’ individual characteristics into account, researchers calculated that the risk of death was more than double in those who received hydroxychloroquine.
Meanwhile, in other updates, Deutsche Bank research highlighted the following points:
- Novartis announced it has reached an agreement with the US FDA to proceed with a Phase-three clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine with around 440 patients.
- The first UK vaccine candidate to prevent coronavirus infection is set to begin clinical testing in human volunteers next week. Its developers at the University of Oxford hope to have 1m vaccine doses ready by September to carry out large-scale clinical trials during the autumn and, if all goes well, to produce 100m doses by the end of the year.
- It appears that the virus is relatively stable, according to researchers, who have studied about 10,000 genome sequences. That is good news for developing a vaccine, according to epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, who was speaking at World Health Organization press briefing. If a virus continuously mutates, vaccines can be ineffective.
- Several studies suggest that only a single-digit percentage has been infected worldwide, Van Kerkhove said, meaning a large proportion of the global population is still vulnerable.
Market implications
Good news and bad news there. As nations try to get back to work, the risk of contagion is higher and considering that "only a single-digit percentage has been infected worldwide," the shutters on the economy could come down again, and fast, resulting in a prolonged recession, renewed prospects of depression and much–much lower asset prices, initially reflected in global equities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales
The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check.
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear.
WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data
While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.
Gold: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700
Gold prices consolidate losses after flashing a bearish candlestick formation the previous day. The bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday. 21-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of $1,645/40 area.
S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts
S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.