NZD/USD advances to multi-week highs near mid-0.63s

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Attention remains on United States (US)-China trade negotiations.
  • US Dollar Index extends losses below the 98.50 mark on Friday.
  • Coming up: Consumer Confidence data from the US.

After closing above the 0.63 handle on Thursday, the NZD/USD pair extended its rally and touched its highest level since September 25th at 0.6345. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 06340.

Although the data from New Zealand (NZ) showed that the Business NZ Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stayed unchanged at 48.4 in September to fall short of the market expectation 49, the Kiwi preserved its strength boosted by the heightened hopes of the United States (US) and China reaching a trade deal.

Latest headlines surrounding the trade negotiations suggest that China is open to making a partial trade deal with the US that includes terms on Yuan valuation in exchange for delaying US tariffs on Chinese goods. President Trump is scheduled to meet China's Vice Premier Lie He at 18:45 GMT.

USD remains on the back foot

Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood continues to weigh on the Greenback and helps the pair cling to its gains. Ahead of the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence (preliminary) and Eric Rosengren's, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, speech, the US Dollar Index is down 0.26% on the day at 98.44.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.634
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6302
Daily SMA50 0.6368
Daily SMA100 0.6498
Daily SMA200 0.6626
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6336
Previous Daily Low 0.6276
Previous Weekly High 0.6338
Previous Weekly Low 0.6204
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6313
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6299
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6285
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6251
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6225
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6345
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6405

 

 

