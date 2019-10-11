NZD/USD advances to multi-week highs near mid-0.63s

- Attention remains on United States (US)-China trade negotiations.
- US Dollar Index extends losses below the 98.50 mark on Friday.
- Coming up: Consumer Confidence data from the US.
After closing above the 0.63 handle on Thursday, the NZD/USD pair extended its rally and touched its highest level since September 25th at 0.6345. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 06340.
Although the data from New Zealand (NZ) showed that the Business NZ Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stayed unchanged at 48.4 in September to fall short of the market expectation 49, the Kiwi preserved its strength boosted by the heightened hopes of the United States (US) and China reaching a trade deal.
Latest headlines surrounding the trade negotiations suggest that China is open to making a partial trade deal with the US that includes terms on Yuan valuation in exchange for delaying US tariffs on Chinese goods. President Trump is scheduled to meet China's Vice Premier Lie He at 18:45 GMT.
USD remains on the back foot
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood continues to weigh on the Greenback and helps the pair cling to its gains. Ahead of the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence (preliminary) and Eric Rosengren's, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, speech, the US Dollar Index is down 0.26% on the day at 98.44.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6302
|Daily SMA50
|0.6368
|Daily SMA100
|0.6498
|Daily SMA200
|0.6626
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6336
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6276
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6313
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6405
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism
The EUR/USD pair is extending its gains above 1.1050 on the back of Brexit optimism, trade war hopes. ECB's Draghi called governments to do more, but risk-on rules.
GBP/USD flirting with 1.2700, July high
The unstoppable Pound rally continues on more positive Brexit-related headlines. Latest indicate that EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier got the green light from the EU27 for there to be tunnel negotiations with the United Kingdom.
USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line
US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.
Gold climbs to session tops, further beyond $1500 mark
Gold built on its intraday positive move and climbed to fresh session tops in the last hour, recovering a major part of the previous session's intraday downfall.
Canadian jobs preview: Long-lasting volatility provides opportunities– Three USD/CAD scenarios
Canada is expected to report an increase of only around 10,000 jobs in September. The low bar opens the door to an upside surprise that may benefit the loonie. FXStreet's volatility tools show that traders have time to digest the data and take advantage of any move.