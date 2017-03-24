NZD/USD: 0.7000 tested amid weak NZ trade data

The Kiwi extended its four-day sell-off and almost test 0.70 handle amid bad NZ trade data and a broadly higher US dollar.

NZD/USD around 10-DMA at 0.7017

NZD/USD is making minor-recovery attempts as the bulls were rescued by a risk-friendly market environment, although the recovery appears restricted as the greenback keeps the edge against its main rivals, in the wake of the Trumpcare bill now scheduled for the House clearance between 1800-2000 GMT.

Moreover, a downside surprise seen in the NZ trade balance figures also weighs heavily on the spot, while the Kiwi also tracks losses in its OZ neighbour – AUD, as the entire base metals sector remains under pressure.

Next of relevance for NZD/USD remains the US datasets and Fedspeak due for release later in the NA session. Meanwhile, the US House vote on the Healthcare bill will hog the limelight today.

NZD/USD Levels to consider

To the upside, the next resistance is located at 0.7095/0.7100 (100-DMA/ zero figure), above which it could extend gains to 0.7135/53 (50 & 200-DMA) and from there to 0.7200 (zero figure). To the downside immediate support might be located at 0.7000/0.6993 (round figure/ 20-DMA) and from there to 0.6973/63 (Jan 16 & 17 low), below 0.6859/ 50 (Dec 23 low/ psychological levels) would be tested.