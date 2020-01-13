NZD starts the year still looking quite cheap - BNZ

Analysts at BNZ see the NZD/USD pair at 0.65 by the end of March, and at 0.66 by the end of September and at 0.67 by year-end. They see the New Zealand dollar still trading on the cheap side of fair value.
Key Quotes:
“The new year has begun with the NZD and AUD being the two weakest major currencies, but this follows their notable strength through December. The NZD closed last year at 0.6740 (up 5.0% in December) and reached an intra-day peak of 0.6756 in the early hours of New Year’s Day when US markets were still open. Since then, we’ve seen a steady fall, down to a low of 0.6600 on Friday and closing the week at 0.6635.
“Our pre-existing forecasts have the NZD anchored between 0.65-0.67 through 2020 and, if anything, we’d judge some mild upside risk to these estimates. Our latest short-term fair value model estimate sits at 0.71, supported by well above-average risk appetite (of 82%). A more neutral risk appetite figure of 50%, would drag down fair value to 0.68, which is still above the current spot rate. So the NZD is still trading on the cheap side of fair value, as it has done over the past 8 months or so, and more so over the past 4 months. A turnaround in the USD, which is expensive against all key major currencies, remains the key to the NZD making further gains.”
“In the week ahead we’ll be watching the NZ QSBO (tomorrow), where we expect to see a decent uplift in business confidence, as previously indicated by the monthly ANZ survey. Globally, we’ll be watching a number of US economic releases, including the CPI and retail sales, while China’s latest monthly data dump is slated for Friday. The US-China phase-1 trade deal is set to be signed midweek (15th), where we’ll see exactly what has been agreed. US-Iran tensions will need to be closely monitored, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate this week. US politics will be a predominant theme for 2020, as will NZ politics later in the year, ahead of the next general election.”
“The currency is well of the 1 January high of 0.6756, which we’ll mark as a level of resistance. The 0.65-0.6550 zone should represent the first zone of support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, albeit bulls showed some resilience below the $1550 region, or 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY inches higher toward 110 as US stocks hit fresh record highs
The USD/JPY pair ticked higher during the American session as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the JPY to stay resilient against the greenback. The pair is trading at its highest level since mid-May at 109.93.