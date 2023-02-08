- NZD/JPY is subdued as the Asian session begins, following the formation of a doji, portraying indecision amongst traders.
- Bearish pennant in the NZD/JPY 1-hour chart warrants downward pressure lying ahead.
NZD/JPY failed to gain traction upward/downwards on Wednesday’s session, and meanders at around this week’s lows, as Thursday’s Asian Pacific session begins. At the time of writing, the NZD/JPY exchanges hands at 82.87, almost flat.
The NZD/JPY daily chart portrays the cross-currency pair as neutral to slightly downward biased, though it failed to gain traction on Wednesday. A doji surfaced nearby the low of the week of 82.65, which could exacerbate a consolidation in the near term. If that scenario plays out, the NZD/JPY will trade within the 82.65-83.00 for the remainder of the session unless a catalyst triggers the NZD/JPY to break above/below the range.
Upwards, the NZD/JPY first resistance would be the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 83.44, ahead of the 200-day EMA at 83.85. On the downside, the NZD/JPY’s next support would be the lows of the week at 82.65, followed by the psychological 82.00 mark
In the short term, the NZD/JPY1-hour chart portrays the formation of a bearish-pennant, which suggests downward action lies ahead. A break below the pennant bottom-trendline will pave the way for further losses and, on its first leg-down, would slide toward the S1 daily pivot at 82.62.
The NZD/JPY downtrend’s next stop would be the S2 pivot at 82.44, ahead of the S3 daily pivot at 82.24.
NZD/JPY: One-hour chart
NZD/JPY key technical levels
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|82.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.45
|Daily SMA50
|84.47
|Daily SMA100
|84.53
|Daily SMA200
|84.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.88
|Previous Daily Low
|82.62
|Previous Weekly High
|84.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.78
|Previous Monthly High
|84.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
