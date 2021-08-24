NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Risk sentiment improves, lifting the NZD/JPY eyes 76.00

- NZD/JPY is up 0.07% in the early Asian session, eyes 76.00.
- Risk-on market sentiment sees the New Zealand Dollar rise in the session.
- The daily chart shows some upward pressure, however, a break above the 200-DMA could open the path towards 80.00.
At the time of press, the NZD/JPY pair trades at 75.62 up 0.07% in the session. Risk-on market sentiment, prompts investors towards high-yielding assets, to the detriment of the safe-haven currencies, like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.
Daily chart
The cross-currency trades inside a descending channel. The price trades in between the trading range of August 19 and March 24 low at 74.55-75.62, respectively. The NZD/JPY is testing resistance. If it’s breached the next level of resistance is the 200-day moving average at 76.46, followed by the confluence of the top of the descending channel, August 10 low, and the 50-DMA around the 76.80-77 range. A break above the descending channel, which usually has bullish implications, could impulse the pair towards the 79.80-80.00 range.
RSI is at 41.39 slightly high, while the Average True Range is 68 pips heading lower.
4-hour chart
Zooming in the NZD/JPY chart, the pair has found resistance in the 75.60-75 range. The pair has failed three times to break higher. Nevertheless, the price has found higher support around 75.50, so as longs as the pair consolidates and sticks to that range, it could mean that price could push higher. If the 75.60-75 range is breached, the NZD/JPY next target could be the confluence of the 61.8% Fibo retracement and the 100 and 200 SMA’s around 76.55-70 range.
On the other hand, if 75.50 fails, the price could target 75.00, followed by the August 19 low, 74.55, and then 74.00
RSI is at 52.51 towards higher readings, while the Average True Range is 30 pips.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1750 the corrective advance is losing steam
EUR/USD topped 1.1749 on Monday, underpinned by the positive tone of global equities and despite tepid EU and US data. The worsening US economic situation puts tapering speculation on hold.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack key Fibonacci retracement level above 1.3700
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3720, after the biggest daily jump in six weeks, amid the initial Asia session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable pair battles a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 20–30 upside.
Gold: Bulls need to break weekly counter trendline $1,805 and $1,810 breakout point
The price of gold is flat in Asia, with the bulls comfortably sat above the psychological $1,800 figure following a glitch in the US dollar's flight plan. Traders are waiting on Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole for the next cues on taper.
Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.