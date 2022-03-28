- NZD/JPY hits a fresh 5-year high at 85.00 after the breakout of a broadening triangle formation.
- The pair holds above 10 and 20-period EMAs, which adds to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 40.00-60.00, indicating a fresh rally ahead.
The NZD/JPY pair has been performing strongly amid broader weakness in the Japanese yen. The pair has formed eight positive ticks on a weekly scale consecutively and is looking to continue the spell considering the overall price action in the asset.
On a weekly scale, NZD/JPY has given a breakout of the broader triangle formation. Usually, a breakout of broadening triangle dictates following ticks with high volumes and range. The pair has extended its gains after breaching the 22 October 2021 high at 82.51.
The 10 and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are scaling higher at 80.80 and 79.50 respectively, which adds to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has printed a fresh high at 72.73, points more gains ahead. The RSI has shifted decisively in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
Should the major test it's ground 22 October 2021 high at 82.51, a build-up of fresh bids will drive the pair towards the 28 April 2018 high at 83.93, followed by round level resistance at 85.00.
On the flip side, bears can take control if the pair slips below the last week’s low at 81.92. This will drag the pair towards 10 and 20-period EMAs at 80.80 and 79.50 respectively.
NZD/JPY weekly chart
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|85.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.66
|Daily SMA50
|78.33
|Daily SMA100
|78.33
|Daily SMA200
|78.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.25
|Previous Daily Low
|84.45
|Previous Weekly High
|85.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.92
|Previous Monthly High
|78.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive above 0.7500 as Australia bond yields ease from eight-year high
AUD/USD remains sidelined around five-month high, bulls running out of steam. Aussie 3-year bond yields rose to the highest since 2014, US counterpart pokes January 2019 peak. Sentiment dwindles over Russia-Ukraine woes, China’s covid fears as well.
EUR/USD: Bears eye a break of 1.0960s for prospects of fresh cycle lows
EUR/USD is starting out the week trapped between support and resistance but leans with a bearish bias within a strong bearish trend. There are prospects of a fresh cycle low in the coming days. The price is correcting the last bearish impulse and bears are moving in.
Gold begins NFP week without major surprises around $1,950
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids to consolidate the early-Asian session losses around $1,960 on Monday. The yellow metal’s latest gains could be linked to the market’s risk-off mood, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia headlines, as well as a pullback in the US Treasury yields from a fresh three-year high.
Ethereum price could break past $3,500 as whale increase their holdings of the altcoin
Ethereum price could continue its uptrend, as analysts set a price target at $3,500. The top 10 Ethereum whales now hold 4.3% more of the altcoin's supply compared to 2021. Analysts have predicted a spike in Ethereum price over the weekend, as whales accumulate ETH.
Why the euro is not weaker is a mystery and a rather frightening one
Markets would really prefer to be more risk averse but who can stomach the returns on cash and fixed income assets when inflation is so high? The tension in the air can be cut with a knife. Morgan Stanley notes the sell off in Treasuries has resulted in “flattening the 5s30s curve to 14b p, a new low since 2007.”