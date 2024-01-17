NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls stay firm and hold above the 20-day SMA

Moving toward the four-hour chart, the pictures are similar. The RSI appears flat but remains positive, unveiling a short-term stagnancy in buying pressure lining with the MACD. Although the bulls are taking a breather at this juncture, they still seem to maintain control.

The daily chart reveals a somewhat balanced playing field in the market but tilted to the upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) portrays an upward trajectory within the positive territory, indicating an increasing buying momentum. Simultaneously, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows flat green bars, suggesting a flat momentum with a bullish bias. In the meantime, the pair is trading above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), confirming that the bullish sentiments may still hold in the larger time frame despite some negative waves in the short run. In essence, the overall daily technical patterns exhibit a scenario where the bulls hold their ground and have a slight upper hand over the sellers.

In Wednesday's session, the NZD/JPY was seen trading at 90.47, showing modest gains of 0.20%. Despite a neutral to bullish outlook on the daily chart, bulls maintain a tenacious grip. With sellers momentarily silenced, the buyers also dominate the four-hour chart, albeit taking a breather, hinting at the possibility of further upside momentum.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.