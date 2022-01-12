NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Aims higher in the middle of an upbeat market as bull’s eye 79.00

- The NZD/JPY edges higher for the second day in a row, up some 0.37%.
- NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: The pair is upward biased, but downside risks remain as the 200-DMA is near the current spot price.
The NZD/JPY surges higher for the second day consecutive day, as investors assess the last US inflation report that said the US economy reached the 7% threshold for the first time since 1982. That said, US stocks rallied as risk appetite improved. In the meantime, in the FX market, risk-sensitive currencies like the antipodeans advanced. At the time of writing, the NZD/JPY is trading at 78.50 as the Asian session begins.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Wednesday, the cross-currency pair was sideways within the 78.14-40 area, with no clear direction. Nevertheless, macroeconomic news improved the market sentiment, so the upward move was fundamentally driven but stalled due to technical reasons.
Once the US CPI headline crossed the wires, the NZD/JPY breached 78.40, edging higher though the rally stalled around 78.70, 25-pips above the 100-day moving average (DMA) around 78.44.
On Tuesday, in my previous article (read here), notes mentioned that “the NZD/JPY daily chart depicts an upward bias, as Tuesday’s price action broke above the 200-day moving average (DMA).” Nevertheless, the attempt towards 79.00 was rejected at around 78.70, leaving a candle with a long upper wick, indicating that buyers were rejecting higher prices.
To the upside, the first resistance would be the January 12 daily high at 78.70. A decisive break of the first ceiling level would expose a three-month-old downslope trendline around the 78.75-90 area, immediately followed by the previous-mentioned 79.00 figure.
Conversely, the first demand zone for NZD/JPY bulls is the 50-DMA at 78.39. A breach of the latter would open the door for lower prices. The next floor would be the 200-DMA at 78.16, followed by the 78.00 figure, and then the January 10 cycle low at 77.58.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|78.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.98
|Daily SMA50
|78.49
|Daily SMA100
|78.59
|Daily SMA200
|78.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.35
|Previous Daily Low
|77.84
|Previous Weekly High
|79.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.92
|Previous Monthly High
|78.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
