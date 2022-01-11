NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounced off the weekly lows reclaiming the 200-DMA around 78.20

- The NZD/JPY climbs from weekly lows around 77.80s as market mood improves.
- NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: The pair is upward biased, but downside risks remain as the 200-DMA is near to the current spot price.
The NZD/JPY jumps from weekly lows on Tuesday as the New York session finishes. At the time of writing, the cross-currency is trading at 78.25. The market mood remains upbeat, as portrayed by US equities finishing in the green. Meanwhile, Asian stock futures point to a higher open, led by the Nikkei 225 and the Australian ASX/S&P, up some 0.81% and 0.86%, respectively.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Tuesday, the NZD/JPY pair dipped to 77.84 but gained traction immediately as the market mood improved. The NZD/JPY is mainly used as a pure market sentiment play. Any risk-off mood propels investors towards the security of the low-yielder Japanese yen, thus depreciating the NZD and risk-sensitive currencies.
So the pair bounced off weekly lows, reaching a daily high at 78.34, though it failed to gain traction, towards an attempt of the 1-hour 200-simple moving average (SMA), retreating to current price levels.
The NZD/JPY daily chart depicts an upward bias, as Tuesday’s price action broke above the 200-day moving average (DMA). However, the presence of the 50 and the 100-DMA above the spot price could exert downward pressure on the pair. To the upside, the first resistance would be the 50-DMA at 78.43. A decisive break of that level would expose the 100-DMA at 78.65, followed by a three-month-old downslope trendline around the 78.75-90 area.
Conversely, the first line of defense for NZD bulls would be the 200-DMA at 78.15. A crucial break would open the door for further downward pressure. The following support would be 78.00, followed by the January 10 pivot low at 77.58, and December 20, 2021, daily low at 76.02.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|77.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.91
|Daily SMA50
|78.55
|Daily SMA100
|78.57
|Daily SMA200
|78.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.53
|Previous Daily Low
|77.58
|Previous Weekly High
|79.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.92
|Previous Monthly High
|78.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nearing the top of its latest range at 1.1385
The EUR/USD pair approaches December monthly high amid the broad dollar’s weakness, triggered by Fed’s chair Powell, deter to tame inflation but cautious on reducing the balance sheet.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700
GBP/USD seesaws near November highs after crossing the key resistance line to refresh multi-day peak the previous day. That said, the cable pair makes rounds to 1.3630-35 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold picks up momentum on dollar’s weakness
XAU trades around $1,816, it's highest for this week. The dollar came under selling pressure following comments from Powell. In the hearings before the Senate amid his nomination for a second term, the leader of the Fed mixed a hawkish view of the economy with a cautious approach to the reduction of the balance sheet.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu bullish reversal pattern could launch SHIBA more than 100%
Shiba Inu price has been in a clear downtrend for several months, with little in the form of any reprieve. However, bulls are likely to take over very soon and create an intense short squeeze that could rally SHIBA to levels not seen since October 2021.
US Inflation Preview: Dizzying heights of 7% would cement a March hike, supercharge the dollar Premium
Ignore the core – that is seldom the message for traders when they face US inflation data, but the times are changing. The final CPI report for 2021 comes as "sticker shocks" are seen across America, moving to the forefront of the political debate.