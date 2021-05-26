NZD/CHF Price Analysis: RBNZ to kick bears into gear or deny them a free lunch?

- RBNZ in focus and hawkish fundamentals may clash with bearish technical bias.
- NZD/CHF bears seeking a downside extension on anything regarded as in line with the status quo at central banks.
The focus is on the bird for the forthcoming hours ahead of today’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Monetary Policy Statement that takes centre stage.
''...we expect the RBNZ to play it with a straight bat, echoing their earlier caution and that of other central banks. All else equal, given hikes priced in, that speaks to the risk of a mild moderation in the NZD,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
This could play out well for the bearish thesis in NZD/CHF so long that there is not too much of a blowoff in the bird that would erode a favourable risk to reward ratio in targeting lower lows.
If NZD/CHF sinks too far on the knee jerk, to see near to or equal daily lows, then it would be too risky at that juncture to aim for a lower low by selling at the lows.
A Goldilocks scenario would be for a relatively benign outcome that translates into no more than a move within the ranges of the 4-hour ATR to the downside.
In such a case, the bears will be looking for a set-up from an optimal entry point with favourable risk to reward.
Ideally, bears will be entering well above recent daily lows seeking to target a break of such support structure from as high up as possible and from below bearish structure as follows:
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Note, this trade plan is only valid if the RBNZ does not cause a drop that closes in the invalidation zone on a 4-hour closing basis; If the price is supported there, then it is too risky to be selling near the demand area.
It is never wise to be trading around such high profile events, but the technical market structure is bearish and there is a high probability of a downside continuation outside of a strong knee jerk reaction on a hawkish outcome.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
AUD/USD shrugs off downbeat Aussie data amid risk-on mood near 0.7750
AUD/USD edges higher around intraday top despite weaker-than-prior Aussie data. Australia’s Westpac Leading Index dropped below 0.40% to 0.20% MoM in April. Fedspeak can offer intermediate moves ahead of Friday’s key US Core PCE Price Index.
SafeMoon may be on the cusp of a 90% rally
SafeMoon price declined close to 80% from May 12 to the May 19 low, highlighted by an intra-day decline of 70% on May 19 provoked by Chinese regulatory announcements. SAFEMOON volume profile underlying the pattern is not textbook.
Inescapable USD pattern
The yo-yo in the US dollar on economic data and tapering continues on Monday, in a pattern we've highlighted before. EUR and NZD are the strongest currencies of the day, while GBP is the weakest. A pattern continues to repeat in US dollar trading.