NZD: Challenging high conviction call of weakness - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) have revised up their forecasts for the Kiwi dollar, in light of the recent streak of upbeat New Zealand’s fundamentals and government’s fiscal stimulus.
Key Quotes:
“For the Kiwi dollar, the facts have changed rather quickly in the last couple of weeks, challenging our high conviction call of NZD weakness.
Little has changed from a top-down perspective, however better data, a possible fiscal injection, and a more muted capital ask from the RBNZ have removed the catalysts we saw for near term weakness.
As such we are revising our forecasts and taking out much of the weakness that we had previously anticipated in the NZD. This will have the biggest impact on our near-term bias for the AUD/NZD cross, and for how we think about the NZD/JPY in a better risk environment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
