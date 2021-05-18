NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears to hunt down the weekly lows

- NZD/CAD bears stepping in to challenge the bulls at key resistance.
- Bears target a downside continuation on the daily chart.
NZD/CAD is on the verge of a downside extension according to the recent price action and market structure across the 4-hour and daily time frames.
The following charts illustrate the downside bias on this basis:
Daily chart
The price has already been rejected by the resistance structure and is melting to the downside in what could turn out to be a fresh low into weekly support and prior lows.
4-hour chart
Meanwhile, the 4-hour charts see the price retesting what was old support and bears will be seeking for a rejection to confirm the downside bias.
Weekly chart
The bears are seeking to fill in the weekly wick and take on prior weekly lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
Ripple clears one of two hurdles, primed for 25% advance
XRP price is showing a bullish bias after its recent upswing that cleared a crucial level. Another stiff resistance level stands between Ripple and its move to new yearly highs. A breakdown of $1.312 will spell trouble for Ripple and might invalidate it.
Inflation concerns may become dollar’s friend
The inflation proves to be a short-term spike that should resolve itself as the economy returns to something like normal. However, short-term inflation can become self-fulfilling if the Fed loses credibility, because then, inflation expectations will lose their anchor to its 2% target.