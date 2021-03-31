NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears seeking downside daily extension

NZD/CAD bears are taking control with eyes on a break of daily support.

Bulls are seeking an hourly correction to test bear's commitments at critical resistance.

The following analysis illustrates that the price is on the verge of a downside extension to target weekly support.

Daily chart

As illustrated, the price is moving lower following a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Hourly chart

The bulls, meanwhile are targeting a correction of the daily bearish impulse towards a significant Fibo confluence level.