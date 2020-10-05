NZ PM Ardern: To lift Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland from Wednesday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stated that Aukland will move to alert level 1 considering that the city has gone 10 days without a case of COVID-19 in the community.
Auckland had been under alert level 2 for 12 days after it was shifted down from level 2.5 on September 24, meaning group sizes could rise to 100, but guests at hospitality venues must still be seated and separated, with a single server.
If Auckland is shifted to alert level 1, it will align with the rest of New Zealand.
The news is a positive for the bird.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.7200 amid risk-off markets, regional holidays in Australia
AUD/USD fails to keep the uptick to 0.7169, follows Friday’s downbeat performance. News concerning the American stimulus package, Brexit rekindled hopes but nothing clear off-late. Developments on Trump’s health, second-tier Aussie data can entertain momentum traders.
USD/JPY: Holding on to its range, mounting bearish pressure
The USD/JPY pair finished the week with modest losses in the 105.30 price zone, after printing a weekly low of 104.93. US Treasury yields closed the week with gains, underpinning USD/JPY. Yen has an increased bearish potential but needs to break below 104.85.
Gold seesaws around $1,900 despite US Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 recovery
Gold struggles to trim Friday’s losses despite bouncing off $1,897.32. Risk sentiment recovers amid updates that US President Donald Trump’s health is recovering from the virus.
WTI: Rebounds from 16-week-old support line above $37.00
WTI picks up bids toward $37.50 following its U-turn from the lowest in one month. The black gold slumped to the lowest since September 09 on Friday but stepped back from closing below an ascending trend line connecting lows marked in mid-June and early September.
Stimulus hope reverses FX & equity Trump losses
President Trump and the First Lady tested positive for coronavirus, sending stocks sharply lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 400 points at the open, driving currencies down with it.