NZ PM Ardern: To lift Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland from Wednesday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stated that Aukland will move to alert level 1 considering that the city has gone 10 days without a case of COVID-19 in the community.

Auckland had been under alert level 2 for 12 days after it was shifted down from level 2.5 on September 24, meaning group sizes could rise to 100, but guests at hospitality venues must still be seated and separated, with a single server.

If Auckland is shifted to alert level 1, it will align with the rest of New Zealand.

The news is a positive for the bird.