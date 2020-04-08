NZ PM Ardern: Businesses will face a new normal at lower levels

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that businesses will face a new normal at lower levels.

She further urged businesses to prepare for lower alert levels.

On Tuesday, PM Ardern said that there are signs that the lockdown measures are working while the growth in the new coronavirus cases remains consistent.

Note that the lockdown in NZ remains in place for another two weeks.

NZD/USD implications

Despite the extensive efforts made by the NZ government, NZD/USD remains under pressure, mainly in response to a broad-based US dollar rebound.

At the moment, the spot trades 0.40% lower at 0.5950.