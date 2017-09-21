NZ net migration down in August, cycle looks like its turning – Westpac

August saw a net inflow of 5,490 people into New Zealand on a permanent or long-term basis, down from 5,800 in July, notes Satish Ranchhod, Acting Chief Economist at Westpac.

“Migration levels have fallen in both of the past two months, and are now noticeably below the levels we saw earlier in the year.”

“The softening in monthly inflows has seen annual net migration easing back from 72,400 in the year to July to 72,100 in the year to August. That’s still a very high level. But recent developments suggest that the peak in the migration cycle may now have passed, and we could see further declines going forward.”

“Underlying the slowdown in net migration has been a pickup in departures of non-New Zealand citizens, which have risen from around 1,800/month last year to 2,300/month now. This group includes people who would have come over in recent on temporary work and student visas. Typically those who come over on these programs stay for around three to four years. Given that the surge in foreign arrivals began in 2013, we have been expecting to see a corresponding surge in departures – that looks to have finally arrived.”

“At the same time, the number of new arrivals has flattened off, as has the number of New Zealanders returning from abroad.”

