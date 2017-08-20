NZ general election latest polls - ANZ

NZ general election latest polls - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted the recent update from The NZ Herald on NZ's general election scoreboard in respect of the polls.
Key Quotes:
"An internal poll by UMR for the Labour Party put support for National down three points to 40%, Labour up one point to 37%, Greens steady on 8% and NZ First up one on 9%.
The general election, in just over 30 days, is shaping as extremely close, and this uncertainty could at the very least act as somewhat of a cap on NZD strength over the next few weeks."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.