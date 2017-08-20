NZ general election latest polls - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted the recent update from The NZ Herald on NZ's general election scoreboard in respect of the polls.

Key Quotes:

"An internal poll by UMR for the Labour Party put support for National down three points to 40%, Labour up one point to 37%, Greens steady on 8% and NZ First up one on 9%.

The general election, in just over 30 days, is shaping as extremely close, and this uncertainty could at the very least act as somewhat of a cap on NZD strength over the next few weeks."