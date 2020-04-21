NZ Finmin Robertson: Economy well placed to rebound from virus

The New Zealand Finacial Minister, Robertson, has stated that the economy well placed to rebound from the coronavirus.

Robertson urges banks to keep supporting vulnerable firms.

In other news, RBNZ’s Orr: Again does not rule out negative rates. Consequently, NZD is lower on Tuesday in Asia. NZD/USD is trading -0.79% at the time of this update, at 0.5987.

The move came as markets price bac in the prospects of negative rates and mull the comments, "QEis better than negative rates to deal with sharp virus shock."