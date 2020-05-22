NZ FinMin Robertson: Concept of ‘helicopter money’ was being discussed

Speaking at a regular news conference, New Zealand’s (NZ) Finance Minister Grant Robertson said about the government’s plan to launch ‘helicopter money’.

Key quotes

“The concept was being discussed but it's not something that has got to that level of discussion at all.”

"I am pretty keen on making sure that fiscal policy remains the role of the government."

Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr said RBNZ would "probably" stick to buying no more than 50% of the New Zealand Government Bonds in the market, even though this isn't a "magic number".

Market reaction

NZD/USD remains on the back foot but manages to defend the 0.61 handle amid talks of ‘helicopter money’ and mixed NZ Retail Sales data for Q1.