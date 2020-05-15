NY Fed: Treasury purchases next week will be lowered to $30 billion

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Friday that it will purchase approximately $6 billion in Treasury securities every day next week.

With this decision, the total amount of weekly purchases will be lowered to $30 billion from $35 billion this week.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this headline and was last seen rising 0.15% on the day at 100.41. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes, which started the day around 1% lower, were last seen gaining between 0.1% and 0.2%.