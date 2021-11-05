NVIDIA Stock Price and Forecast: Why is NVDA stock up today?

- Nvidia (NVDA) stock surges on Thursday to close 12% higher.
- Wells Fargo helped push things along with a bullish note on NVDA.
- NVDA shares are well followed by retail investors who piled in.
Nvidia shares (NVDA) soared on Thursday as investors piled into the metaverse concept. This has been brought into the mainstream universe by Facebook (FB) changing its name to Meta and banking its future on the whole metaverse concept. For those unfamiliar, a metaverse is basically a virtual world and is set to be the next internet, taking over every aspect of your online presence. It is a virtual and fully immersive 3D world. That is the concept and Nvidia is at the forefront of this metaverse transformation as it launched a test version last December of its own Omniverse. Nvidia is also mostly involved in semiconductor and chip manufacturing.
NVDA chart, 15-minute
NVDA is also one of the biggest players in the other hot sector right now, that of semiconductor chips. The sector may be too hot as no one can get their hands on enough of them. Nvidia will be well-known to gamers as their GeForce graphics cards are one of the industry leaders. After Qualcomm reported earnings on Thursday, this sector was extremely bulled up.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock news
While yesterday's 12% move was impressive, it is not as if NVDA stock has been lurking in the shadows. It has been front and centre of late as it tries to push forward with a deal to buy UK chip manufacturer ARM. Nvidia is trying to buy ARM in a $54 billion deal but has faced regulatory and competition issues from the UK and EU. A recent report from Reuters details how ARM chips power nearly every smartphone as well as numerous other devices. Customers from Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Samsung reportedly have concerns over the deal. The EU competition regulator is due to rule on the proposed deal by October 27, according to Reuters.
The move yesterday was not particularly related to this deal, rather it appears a bullish note from Wells Fargo and earnings from QCOM were the catalyst. Wells Fargo chose to focus on the potential of the metaverse or omniverse from Nvidia (NVDA) stock and upgraded its price target from $245 to $320. "NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise represents a significant platform expansion strategy for NVIDIA, which also entails a deepening recurring software story," Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers said. Qualcomm (QCOM) has also published strong earnings yesterday and forecast strong demand for chips going forward which brought increased attention to the sector. QCOM shares closed up 2.4% but had been nearly 8% higher earlier.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock forecast
Even by the recent standards, this move is a strong one and is more symptomatic of the froth in markets right now. Clearly, we can see how this strong move is the biggest single-day gain in maybe forever for NVDA. The Wells Fargo note was not an upgrade it should be noted, just a price target change. Momentum, as we keep banging on, creates more momentum, and we are in one of the greatest periods for momentum trading in history.
There is no resistance at current levels as NVDA stock makes new all-time highs. Support at $267 is the breakout move, and below that is very nice support at $230.
NVDA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.